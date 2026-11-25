The Brief The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been postponed due to the nor'easter. This is the first time in history that the parade has been postponed due to weather. The parade will take place this Saturday, Nov. 28.



The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been postponed due to the nor'easter, marking the first time the parade was moved because of weather.

Thanksgiving parade postponed

Big picture view:

Macy's has confirmed that the parade will be postponed to this Saturday, Nov. 28, at 8:30 a.m.

The NYPD held the final say on whether the balloons could fly. Under New York City safety guidelines, large parade balloons cannot fly if sustained winds exceed 23 mph or wind gusts surpass 34 mph.

What they're saying:

Macy's provided a statement regarding the decision to FOX 5 NY:

"With severe weather expected on Thanksgiving Day, and out of an abundance of caution, in partnership with the City the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will be postponed.



In close coordination with our City and agency partners, the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will move to Saturday, Nov. 28, with an expected step-off at 8:30 a.m.

Our team is now working through the complex operational logistics required to bring the Parade to life on Saturday, and we will share additional details as they are finalized.

We are incredibly grateful to the thousands of volunteers, performers and partners who make this extraordinary tradition possible. We can’t wait to celebrate 100 years of Parade magic together on Saturday."

FOX 5 NY's Richard Giacovas spoke to spectators who were excited to see the parade tomorrow – children expressed their disappointment at the fact that the parade has been postponed.

Giacovas is also reporting that the balloons will be deflated tonight, and will then be reinflated at some point this Friday, Nov. 27.

Thanksgiving weather in NYC

Local perspective:

According to the National Weather Service and the FOX Forecast Center, a low-pressure system moving northward along the Eastern Seaboard is likely bringing 1 to 2 inches of rain to the Tri-State area from Thursday into early Friday.

Key impacts for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut include:

Damaging winds: Wind gusts are forecast to reach 30 to 50 mph across the region – prompting a High Wind Watch for Manhattan – and up to 60 mph along the Jersey Shore.

Heavy rain and flooding: Rapidly deteriorating conditions on Thursday are raising concerns about flash flooding and moderate-to-widespread coastal flooding before the storm clears out early Friday morning.

Timing: Forecasters noted that while the heaviest rain and strongest winds could hold off until the second half of Thanksgiving Day, unsafe wind conditions along the parade route forced the balloons to be grounded.

(Photo: Getty Images)