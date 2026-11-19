The Brief Forecasters are tracking chilly morning temperatures and potential coastal storms around Thanksgiving that could impact crowds and the 2026 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. While above-average temperatures are favored for the Northeast, meteorologists are watching storm systems before and after the holiday for potential rain and gusty winds. Parade officials will monitor route wind speeds closely, as NYC rules ground the giant balloons if sustained winds exceed 23 mph or gusts top 34 mph.



With the 2026 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City nearly here, forecasters are closely watching an evolving late-November weather pattern to see how chilly morning temperatures and potential coastal storms could affect spectators and the parade's giant character balloons.

According to AccuWeather meteorologist Alyssa Glenny, forecasters are focusing on two primary factors for parade morning in Manhattan: "how chilly it will feel for spectators arriving early and whether winds could affect the giant balloons."

Thanksgiving Day weather forecast for NYC

What we know:

While early risers claiming spots along the Manhattan parade route have to prepare for brisk November mornings, long-range outlooks suggest New York City could avoid a bitter cold snap on Thanksgiving Day.

The overview of the temperature warmup. (FOX Weather)

According to the FOX Forecast Center, a ridge of high pressure is replacing a recent blast of Arctic air across the eastern U.S., kicking off a major warm-up later this week that is expected to linger through the holiday.

Both FOX Weather and the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center favor above-average temperatures across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic from Nov. 24 through Nov. 30.

LIVE weather coverage

Will it rain on Thanksgiving Day in NYC?

Even with milder temperatures in the outlook, the timing of storm systems moving across the country remains the biggest wildcard for parade morning:

Weekend and early-week storms

AccuWeather forecasters say a coastal system could bring wet, gusty weather to the Tri-State area the weekend before Thanksgiving, making the storm's exact timing critical. According to FOX 5 NY meteorologist Mike Woods, the system could become a tropical storm, potentially bringing close to 3 inches of rain or more.

"We're talking about 2 to 3-inch rain totals coming through and a lot of that will be Sunday night into Monday morning," Woods said.

Related article

Meanwhile, FOX Weather's Thanksgiving travel outlook reports that an active, El Niño-driven southern jet stream will also push a storm system from the Central U.S. toward the Eastern Seaboard between Monday and Wednesday of Thanksgiving week.

This graphic shows the expected rainfall leading up to Thanksgiving. (FOX Weather)

Parade day timing

Current FOX Forecast Center models indicate that the early-week storm should clear the East Coast by Thursday, Nov. 26, allowing drier conditions to settle over the Northeast. However, FOX Weather forecasters note that a slower-moving storm track could keep soggy conditions lingering along the I-95 corridor into Thanksgiving morning.

After Thanksgiving

AccuWeather meteorologists are also monitoring another potential storm after the holiday, while the FOX Forecast Center notes that wet weather could organize into significant storms affecting post-holiday travel.

Featured article

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon wind rules

By the numbers:

As the National Weather Service New York office transitions from long-range outlooks to detailed, short-term wind forecasts next week, parade officials will be watching wind speeds closely along the route.

As FOX 5 New York has previously reported regarding city parade safety rules, New York City regulations prohibit Macy's iconic helium balloons from flying if sustained winds exceed 23 mph or wind gusts exceed 34 mph. Even when winds stay below those grounding limits, gusty conditions can force handlers to fly the balloons closer to the street.

What we don't know:

With nine days remaining until step-off, AccuWeather and FOX Weather meteorologists say they will continue refining exact morning wind speeds and temperatures as Thanksgiving approaches.