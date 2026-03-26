The Brief A nationwide series of "No Kings" protests is planned for March 28, with more than 3,000 events scheduled across the country. These protests are coordinated locally by area chapters of Indivisible and other grassroots groups. Previous actions occurred in June and October of last year.



A nationwide series of "No Kings" protests is planned for March 28, with more than 3,000 events scheduled across the country, including in New York City and the surrounding areas.

These protests are organized by groups including Indivisible and the broader 50501 Movement, which have coordinated previous actions in June and October 2025 that drew millions of participants nationwide.

But, what is a "No Kings" rally?

‘No Kings’ explained

What To Know:

These protests are coordinated locally by area chapters of Indivisible and other grassroots groups.

They aim to bring out demonstrators to oppose Trump administration policies and to raise broader concerns about civil rights and democratic norms. According to a statement by organizers issued last year, these rallies are meant to reject authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics and the militarization of the country’s democracy.

Over 100,000 people gather and march in Manhattan, New York City, on October 18, 2025, for the "No Kings" protest. (Photo by Neil Constantine/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"The president thinks his rule is absolute. But in America, we don’t have kings — and we won’t back down against chaos, corruption and cruelty," "No Kings" organizers write on their official website.

Timeline:

The first "No Kings" protest occurred on June 14, 2025—President Donald Trump's 79th birthday. That event drew more than five million participants to over 2,100 events nationwide, according to estimates from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

Four months later, the second one took place on October 18, 2025. Even bigger than the first, this day of protest included over 2,700 events across all 50 states, according to The Brookings Institution.

Thousands of people participate in a "No Kings" protest in Manhattan on October 18, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Saturday's event is expected to be even bigger, with more than 3,000 demonstrations planned across the country, according to organizers who spoke with Stateline.

RELATED: 'No Kings' protest: What to know about your rights

‘No Kings’ protests March 28

Local perspective:

Here are some of the demonstrations planned in New York City and New Jersey on Saturday, March 28:

JUMP TO: NEW YORK CITY l NEW JERSEY l LONG ISLAND

‘No Kings Day’ protests near me

To find a demonstration near you, click here.