Whale sinks NJ fire department boat; bystanders come to the rescue

The Brief A New Jersey Fire Department marine unit boat capsized and sank at the mouth of the Raritan Bay after a whale suddenly surfaced directly underneath it. Nearby bystanders witnessed the crash and quickly pulled the firefighters out of the water. All firefighters survived without injury.



What was supposed to be a routine security detail turned into a harrowing maritime survival story for a group of New Jersey firefighters over the holiday weekend.

What we know:

On Saturday afternoon, members of the Carteret Fire Department Marine Unit found themselves tossed into the water after a whale suddenly surfaced directly underneath their vessel, sinking the boat.

The marine unit was on duty providing security for a local "Parade of Ships" when the unexpected encounter took place at the mouth of Raritan Bay.

Without warning, a whale breached directly beneath the crew's boat. The impact was severe enough to capsize and quickly sink the vessel, leaving the firefighters stranded in open water.

"The boat immediately took on water, and all firefighters aboard had to immediately abandon the boat within seconds of the strike," Carteret Mayor Dan Reiman said in a Facebook post.

Bystanders to the rescue

Dig deeper:

A nearby jet skier and a civilian boat witnessed the capsizing and immediately rushed to the scene to pull the crew from the water.

None of the firefighters sustained injuries during the incident. Officials say every member of the marine unit was wearing a life jacket, which kept them afloat until help arrived. The boat suffered "catastrophic" damage, according to the mayor.

What we don't know:

The condition of the whale remains unknown. Officials have not yet reported whether the marine mammal sustained any injuries from the collision with the boat's hull.