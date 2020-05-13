Westchester grocery chain takes reservations to help keep social distancing

One Westchester County grocery store chain is already embracing the new normal of shopping in a post-COVID-19 world, by having customers place reservations ahead of time before entering the store in order to ensure social distancing.

DeCicco & Sons was one of the first supermarket chains in the county to put up plexiglass at their registers and now their customers can reserve a designated time slot to go shopping at their grocery stores.

Customers can simply log onto the OpenTable app, choose the grocery store, pick the time and date they want to get their groceries and simply show up on time and shop. However, if you are waiting in line, DiCicco’s says that the time in line will not increase.

“What OpenTable is going to do is actually reduce the lines for everyone and ultimately we’re hoping that it will completely eliminate them,” said Brittany Arocho of DeCicco & Sons.

Reservations to get your groceries could be the future of shopping in a post-COVID-19 world.

"I'm really hopign that the grocery stores that are havng trouble with lines like whole Foods and Trader Joe's will go into a partnership with OpenTable to resolve these issues that consumers are having," said Trae Bodge, a smart shopping expert.

