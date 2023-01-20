2 reportedly killed in small plane crash near Westchester County Airport

Two people were reportedly killed after a single-engine Beechcraft A36 crashed around one mile from Westchester County Airport in White Plains.

According to county officials, the plane had taken off from John F. Kennedy International Airport and was headed to Cuyahoga County Airport in Richmond Heights, Ohio when it disappeared from radar and crashed.

The path of the plane (FLIGHTAWARE.com)

Officials say the plane was found in trees near Rye Lake.

The pilot reported possible engine issues before FAA air traffic controllers lost radar and radio contact with the aircraft Thursday around 6:15 p.m.

The weather at the time was not very good. The ceiling was at 200 ft. with only 1 mile of visibility due to light rain and sleet.

The FAA says the plane was a Beechcraft A36 that could hold up to six people. It has a maximum cruise speed of around 200 mph.

A picture of a Beechcraft A36. (TANDGFLYING.com)

Emergency responders, including Westchester police and firefighters, were combing through nearby woods and a reservoir later Thursday, but nothing had been found at the moment, police spokesperson Kieran O’Leary said.

According to federal records, the plane was owned by an Ohio aviation company and was built in 1976.

Emergency crews searched for a plane that crashed in Westchester County.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide any updates.

The identities of the two victims have not been released.