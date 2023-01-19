Small plane crashes near Westchester County Airport

article

A single-engine Beechcraft A36 crashed approximately one mile from Westchester County Airport in White Plains. The exact location of the plane remained unknown.

The pilot reported possible engine issues before FAA air traffic controllers lost radar and radio contact with the aircraft around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday.

An unknown number of people were on board.

The plane was traveling from John F. Kennedy International Airport to Cuyahoga County Airport in Richmond Heights, Ohio.

The weather at the time was not very good. The ceiling was at 200 ft with only 1 mile of visibility due to light rain and sleet.

Emergency responders including Westchester police and firefighters were combing through nearby woods and a reservoir later Thursday, but nothing had been found so far, police spokesperson Kieran O’Leary said.

"There’s a search under way to determine what happened with that aircraft," he said.

According to federal records, the plane was owned by an Ohio aviation company and was built in 1976.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide any updates.

This is a developing story and will be updated.