Child struck, killed near Westchester County school

A kindergarten student and his mother were struck by a vehicle while walking to a Westchester County school Thursday morning.

FOX 5 NY's Linda Schmidt reports that the child was fatally struck while crossing the street.

"It is with profound sadness that we share with you that one of our kindergarten students at MAS and his mother were struck by a vehicle while walking to school this morning." — Statement from Mamaroneck Schools.

The incident happened near Mamaroneck Avenue School in Mamaroneck Village.

The mother, who was with the child at the time, was taken to hospital. Her condition is still unknown.

According to a town source, the bus driver was reportedly trying to avoid a swerving car and sped up to do so. It is unconfirmed whether the bus or car hit the child.

"Please do not come to MAS nor any of our schools at this time," Mamaroneck School officials announced.

They also said that all Mamaroneck School schools would be dismissed on their regular schedules Thursday.