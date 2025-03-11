Wendy Williams calls Rosanna Scotto on live TV: Hear her full Good Day interview

The Brief Wendy Williams called Rosanna Scotto Tuesday morning from the hospital where she underwent a cognitive evaluation. Williams was "deemed not incapacitated," according to her friend Gina, who was also on the call. Williams seeks to get out of the guardianship she has been in since 2022.



Wendy Williams just called Rosanna Scotto on Good Day New York after she was hospitalized this week amid reports that she "feels like a prisoner" in her assisted living facility and is seeking to end her guardianship.

From the hospital, she told Scotto that she passed the evaluation "with flying colors."

Williams was joined on the phone interview by her friend Gina, who, she told Rosanna, "can elaborate on everything, and I’ll just cosign."

"She had those tests, she’s been deemed she is not incapacitated," Gina said to Rosanna.

"The court says they were going to do some testing on you. Did you not really trust their testing and you wanted somebody independent to do it for you?" Rosanna asked.

"Absolutely," Williams said. "I wanted independently tested. And, and that is what I want and that is what I got."

"So, Gina, can you take this? The latest testing. Bring it before the judge and say, ‘let Wendy out now?’" Rosanna asked.

"Absolutely. These independent results, this is from a hospital, a very well known hospital. It's independent. It's factual. I would be very disappointed, and I would be very concerned, if the judge has an issue with those tests," Gina said.

Williams told Rosanna she's "not allowed" to go outside the assisted living facility. She said she is "on the fifth floor," which she said is the memory unit where others on the floor "don't remember anything." She explained how she has to stay in the building, and to go to the gym on the third floor of the facility, someone from the building has to walk her down.

This is my life. — Wendy Williams

"In terms of getting out of guardianship, that is my number one, number one most important thing," Williams said.

Watch the interview in the media player above. We'll share more details as this story develops.

The backstory:



Williams was taken to the hospital after officials responded to a 911 call at her assisted living facility in New York, Fox News Digital confirmed.

"On Monday, March 10, 2025 the NYPD responded to a welfare check at 505 West 35 Street," the New York Police Department said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

"EMS responded and transported a 60-year-old female to an area hospital for evaluation."

Earlier this year, Williams denied she was cognitively impaired and admitted during an interview with "The Breakfast Club" that her guardianship felt like a "prison."

Wendy Williams visits SiriusXM Studios on September 6, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images) Expand

Williams has been under a court-appointed order since May 2022, placed under guardianship following struggles with alcohol.

Williams said she was under extreme supervision at the care facility and could make outgoing calls, but people were not allowed to call her.

According to TMZ's Harvey Levin, Williams is back to her old self, but her guardian refuses to release her.

According to nycourts.gov, a guardianship is "a legal arrangement where a court gives a person or organization the legal right to make decisions for another person who is unable to make all or only certain decisions for themselves."