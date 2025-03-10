Wendy Williams in hospital for examination over guardianship: TMZ

The Brief Wendy Williams was taken to Lenox Hill hospital for a cognitive assessment to potentially end her guardianship, TMZ reports. She reportedly feels imprisoned at an assisted living facility, with restricted outdoor access and visitors. NYPD is investigating her guardianship, amid claims of her improvement since sobriety.



Wendy Williams was escorted by police to New York City's Lenox Hill hospital, where "an independent examination" will determine whether "her cognitive functions are sufficiently intact to end her guardianship," TMZ reports.

Police paid a visit to the former talk show on Monday at a nearby assisted living facility, where she "feels like a prisoner" and can't leave on her own due to her guardianship.

The NYPD is investigating this guardianship and determining whether Williams is "effectively being held prisoner" at the facility, according to TMZ.

Why was Wendy Williams placed under guardianship?

The backstory:

According to nycourts.gov, a guardianship is "a legal arrangement where a court gives a person or organization the legal right to make decisions for another person who is unable to make all or only certain decisions for themselves."

Williams was placed under guardianship a few years ago following struggles with alcohol. Yet TMZ’s Harvey Levin believes Williams was misdiagnosed and has improved since becoming sober.

A source told our sister station FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth that Wendy Williams has been confined to a room and has only been allowed outside twice in a period of 30 days due to her guardianship.

Levin recently interviewed Williams from the street, claiming she is locked in a room at an assisted living facility in New York with no internet access. He said she is rarely allowed visitors and has only been outside twice in the past month.

"She rightly feels like a prisoner," Levin said.

According to Levin, Williams is back to her old self, but her guardian refuses to release her.

FOX 5 NY has not independently confirmed why Williams was escorted by police.

This is a breaking news update. Check back with FOX 5 NY as this story develops.