Weddings resume with restrictions but some couples choose to wait

Following the mass cancellation and postponement of weddings in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry is slowly starting to make a comeback, especially with the warmer weather approaching and as more people get vaccinated.

New Jersey event planner Paul Lebo, who owns and operates Eye to Eye Events, says most rescheduling is taking place starting in April and continuing through the summer months.

"Only a handful of clients had issues with the venue or a date. Pretty much, the majority of my weddings were scheduled for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as normal," Lebo said. "That's what we've rescheduled for and that's what's going to happen for them."

Il Bacco, an Italian restaurant in Little Neck, Queens, is busy preparing its second-floor catering room and outdoor rooftop space for highly coveted spring receptions. Guests and staff members must wear masks when walking around the room and tables are spaced six feet apart.

"After everything with COVID, we have been utilizing our outdoor space much more just because people are so much more comfortable," manager Tina Oppedisano told FOX 5 NY.

As many brides and grooms move full steam ahead with their 2021 wedding plans, some couples are waiting to tie the knot until the time is right.

Casey Spirio and Matt Bishop decided to go that route.

"I didn't want there to be no dancing, which was a requirement," Spiro said. "Masks are required at all times unless you're eating. It would be at 50% capacity, which would feel a little empty."

"Right now there are still those mandates in place and restrictions so we're just trying to wait and find out and have the day we want to have," Bishop added.

Event planners are urging people who want to book weddings for 2022 and even into 2023 to start reaching out to vendors immediately. They say weekends are filling up quickly and they now have double the amount on their plates.