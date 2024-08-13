Tropical Storm Ernesto track: Will NYC see any impacts?

Ernesto, the fifth tropical storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, is getting set to blast parts of the Caribbean. But what does that mean for NYC this weekend?

The tropics have been becoming more active over the past few weeks with the development of Debby, whose remnants brought flooding and strong winds to the Tri-State area on Friday.

With improved circulation and organization, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said strengthening seems likely with Ernesto. But will NYC see any impacts? Or will the storm head east into the Atlantic Ocean? Here's what you need to know.

According to the NHC, Tropical Storm Ernesto continues to move off to the west and will start to bring tropical storm conditions to parts of the Caribbean on Tuesday.

In addition, the NHC said gradual strengthening is expected over the next few days, and Ernesto could reach hurricane strength by Thursday over the waters north of the Greater Antilles.

Spaghetti models for Ernesto

The NHC said Tropical Storm Ernesto is expected to move across portions of the Leeward Islands on Tuesday morning, and near or over the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by Tuesday night.

"After passing Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, Ernesto is forecast to turn northward over the western Atlantic," the NHC said.

The latest track places Ernesto near Bermuda later this week and this weekend. The NHC said it's too soon to tell what impacts Ernesto could have on Bermuda.

At this time, Ernesto is not expected to come in contact with the U.S.

"Looks like for us, and far as we're concerned in the mainland U.S., rough surf comes in for the weekend," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said. "We do have some shower chances for the weekend, but that's not from Ernesto."

