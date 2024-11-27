New York winter storm packing snow threatens Thanksgiving travel: LIVE updates

The Brief A winter storm is heading toward New York state, packing snow and rain just in time for Thanksgiving. Will the Big Apple see any snowflakes? Or just rain? Read below! What's next after the storm? The region could see the coldest temperatures of the year so far.



A winter storm packing heavy snow and rain is on its way to New York state, threatening Thanksgiving travel plans for millions as people leave home ahead of the holiday.

According to AAA, a record number of travelers are expected through Monday, Dec. 2. The Transportation Security Administration said they are preparing to screen a record number of passengers at airports across the country.

While New York City is not expected to see a white Thanksgiving, the Big Apple will see a wet one, as periods of rain throughout the holiday could dampen plans for the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

"It will become steadier and heavier overnight, and at times, we'll see a change over to snow or a little bit of a mix, an icy mix across our northern, western areas," FOX 5 NY's Audrey Puente said.

The National Weather Service calls for a 100% chance of precipitation on Thanksgiving in New York City.

Snow will become more widespread as the system sweeps into the Northeast on Thanksgiving Day. As it does, it will begin to pull in some colder air from Canada, which will allow for snow to break out across interior sections of the region.

Snow totals aren't expected to be as significant as last week's winter storm, but the FOX Forecast Center said the snow is expected to be heavy and wet, which will significantly slow travel in the higher terrain of the Northeast and may even lead to power outages.

This graphic shows the forecast snow totals in the Northeast. (FOX Weather)

"Accumulating snow will likely be found across central New York, heading in toward Sullivan and Ulster counties where we're expecting a heavy, wet snow," Puente said. "It will be a shovelable snow, as several inches will accumulate there."

The National Weather Service issued Winter Storm Watches for portions of upstate New York because of the threat of snow and winter weather.

This graphic shows the winter weather alerts in effect in the Northeast. (FOX Weather)

Cities such as Syracuse, Buffalo, Binghamton and Albany are also expected to see some snow, and travel along busy interstates like I-81, I-87, I-88, I-90 and I-91 could all see deteriorating road conditions.

To the south of the snow, steady rain will be falling, which will impact any last-minute travelers flying into and out of the region, especially in cities like NYC.

This graphic shows the rain forecast in the East. (FOX Weather)

As the Thanksgiving Day winter storm exits the Northeast, it will pull in even colder, arctic air from Canada. By Friday, over 230 million Americans will be shivering in below-average temperatures.

The coldest air of the season will start to infiltrate the country starting on Thanksgiving and could last into at least the start of December. As the Thanksgiving Day winter storm exits the Northeast, it will begin to pull in arctic air from Canada.

This graphic shows the temperature departures across the U.S. this week. (FOX Weather)

The arctic air will expand in coverage by Friday. New York City is expected to remain in the upper 30s on Sunday.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade forecast

