Thanksgiving travel rush: Track flight status, delays at NYC-area airports

The Brief Experts anticipate this Thanksgiving travel year to be the busiest on record. Track NYC-area flight delays and cancelations here. Find out the weather forecast too!



Tuesday begins the start of the peak travel period for Thanksgiving, and experts anticipate this year to be the busiest on record.

JUMP TO: FLIGHT STATUS l LIVE TRAFFIC MAP l WEATHER FORECAST

Many are expected to travel through the air at the main airports in the NYC-area: Newark, LaGuardia and JFK.

Here's how you can track flights and delays, as well as what to expect during the 2024 Thanksgiving travel rush, including the weather forecast and strike threats:

Check the status of each airport below:

NEWARK, NJ - SEPTEMBER 28: A traveler looks at a departure board in Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport on September 28, 2024, in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

JFK Airport status

For more information from FlightAware, click HERE

LaGuardia Airport status

For more information from FlightAware, click HERE

Newark Airport status

For more information from FlightAware, click HERE

Click HERE to open the embedded map in your browser.

2024 Thanksgiving travel rush

The Thanksgiving travel rush is expected to be bigger than ever this year. AAA predicts that nearly 80 million people in the U.S. will venture at least 50 miles from home between Tuesday and next Monday – most of them by car.

Travelers line up at the security checkpoint at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, on November 22, 2024, ahead of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Thanksgiving Day falling so late this year has altered traditional travel patterns. Meanwhile, the head of the Federal Aviation Administration says a shortage of air traffic controllers could cause flight delays.

Charlotte airport strike delays

Workers who clean airplanes, remove trash and help with wheelchairs at Charlotte’s airport, one of the nation’s busiest, went on strike Monday to demand higher wages.

The Service Employees International Union announced the strike in a statement early Monday, saying the workers would demand "an end to poverty wages and respect on the job during the holiday travel season." The strike was expected to last 24 hours, said union spokesperson Sean Keady.

Employees of ABM and Prospect Airport Services cast ballots Friday to authorize the work stoppage at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, a hub for American Airlines. The two companies contract with American, one of the world’s biggest carriers, to provide services such as cleaning airplane interiors, removing trash and escorting passengers in wheelchairs.

Two separate storm systems carrying heavy rain are expected to impact the busy Thanksgiving holiday travel in New York City.

Periods of heavy rain are expected on Tuesday morning in the Big Apple, mainly before 11 a.m. The chance of precipitation is 100%, according to the National Weather Service.

This graphic shows the interstate driving forecast in the Northeast. (FOX Weather)

Meanwhile, a Thanksgiving Day storm is expected to cause last-minute travel troubles that will likely last until Black Friday and the start of the weekend. The chance of precipitation on Thursday is 100%, the National Weather Service said.

These graphics show the setup for a significant winter storm that could slow post-Thanksgiving travel for tens of millions of people in the East. (FOX Weather)

For more on the weather forecast, click HERE.