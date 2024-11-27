Northern Lights in NYC: Could the aurora borealis be visible this week?

The Brief Look up in the sky later this week! You may see displays of Northern Lights. NOAA's space weather forecasters say charged particles from the Sun will create geomagnetic storm conditions. Last month, New Yorkers were treated to a celestial spectacle as the aurora borealis danced above the city’s skyline.



Displays of Northern Lights are possible on Thanksgiving and Black Friday for the northern U.S., including New York, after NOAA's space weather forecasters say charged particles from the Sun will create geomagnetic storm conditions.

JUMP TO: WHAT TIME TO LOOK UP?

According to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC), a coronal mass ejection – an eruption of solar material – was seen leaving the Sun on Monday.

Geomagnetic storm aurora borealis

The SWPC rates solar storms on a five-level scale, with five being the most extreme and rarest space weather conditions. For this event, the SWPC issued a G1 (minor) Geomagnetic Storm Watch for Thursday and a G2 (moderate) watch for Friday when the arrival of the CME is expected.

When these particles interact with Earth’s magnetic field, displays of Northern Lights, known as the Aurora Borealis, are created. During minor (G1) and moderate (G2) geomagnetic storms, the Northern Lights can be visible at higher latitudes and in the U.S. in places such as Maine and northern Michigan.

Aurora borealis Northern Lights forecast

The SWPC said displays of Northern Lights are possible on Friday in some northern states.

Friday aurora viewing forecast. (FOX Weather)

Unfortunately, a coast-to-coast winter storm heading toward the Tri-State area, bringing snow to some and rain to many, may impede views of the sky and the Northern Lights.

Thursday's aurora viewing forecast. (FOX Weather)

Another aspect of space weather is the impact it can have on critical systems we use every day on Earth, including the power grid, communication and GPS navigation.

Under the moderate geomagnetic storming conditions forecast, power grid fluctuations can occur, and satellites in low-Earth orbit may experience increased drag.

Last month, New Yorkers were treated to a celestial spectacle as the Northern Lights danced above the city’s skyline.

NOAA advises those who hope to see the Northern Lights to get away from city lights. The best viewing time is usually within an hour or two before or after midnight.