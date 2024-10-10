Aurora borealis illuminates NYC sky amid geomagnetic storm

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The northern lights in the skies of New York City.

New Yorkers were treated to a celestial spectacle on Thursday night as the aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, danced above the city’s skyline.

A powerful geomagnetic storm from the sun triggered the typically elusive event, much to the delight of stargazers across the tri-state area.

The aurora was reportedly visible across several northern states and even parts of the Midwest.

The phenomenon is caused by disturbances in Earth’s magnetosphere, in this case, triggered by a coronal mass ejection (CME) from the Sun.

When a CME—a massive burst of solar wind and magnetic fields—is hurled toward Earth, it interacts with our planet’s magnetic field. These charged solar particles collide with gases in Earth's atmosphere, causing them to emit light. The colors of the aurora vary depending on the type of gas involved—oxygen creates green and red hues, while nitrogen contributes to purples and blues.

CMEs have the possibility of causing interference with radios and satellites, and in some cases, can affect the power grid.