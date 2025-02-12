Winter storm eyes NYC area with more snow tonight as weekend event looms

The Brief Mother Nature isn't done with New York City just yet. A wintry mix could once again make for potential hazardous slippery conditions into Thursday morning. Meanwhile, the seemingly endless cycle of snow, torrential rain and disruptive weather is expected to continue this weekend.



A winter storm dumped snow overnight across the New York City area, making for a slick and slippery Wednesday morning commute – but Mother Nature isn't done with the Big Apple just yet.

JUMP TO: TIMELINE l IMPACTS l WEEKEND STORM

A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain could once again make for potential hazardous slippery conditions tonight into Thursday morning, especially across interior sections.

A winter weather advisory was issued from 7 p.m. until 9 a.m. Thursday for portions of southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey and the Lower Hudson Valley.

Here's a look at the weather forecast timeline, projected snow totals and what we know so far about the other winter weather threat this weekend.

Timeline:

As the storm moves into the Northeast from the Midwest, it will bring with it some warmer air from the south, which will lead to a mixed bag of precipitation types, including snow, sleet, freezing rain and just plain rain.

This graphic shows the forecast snow totals in the Northeast and New England. (FOX Weather)

Snow will likely fall on the storm's onset before it quickly changes over, meaning New York City may see some snowflakes before changing over to rain.

Wednesday night : The storm, which dumped snow onto the middle of the country, will move its way east by tonight. According to the National Weather Service, this could result in a mix of snow and sleet that transforms into rain, snow and sleet by early Thursday morning. Temperatures will be in the high-30s. The chance of precipitation is 100%.

Thursday morning: Rain likely, mainly before 10 a.m., making for a messy commute. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny. Temperatures will be in the high-40s. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Local perspective:

Most areas in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut should see up to an inch of snow and sleet, possibly followed by a light glaze of ice.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo credit: The National Weather Service.

What they're saying:

"Now we got what will come in as a rain/snow mix later this evening, and it will fairly quickly change over to rain," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said. "It will be wet tomorrow morning. The rain will be coming down, might be somewhat heavy at times."

What we know:

The seemingly endless cycle of snow, torrential rain and disruptive weather will continue this weekend as another storm system makes its way to the East Coast.

Here's what we know about another powerful storm that will impact the country this weekend. (FOX Weather)

Unlike the previous storms this week, the weekend storm will rapidly strengthen over the Deep South rather than waiting until it nears the East Coast, the FOX Forecast Center said. The jet stream, which has been guiding each winter storm, will take on a more amplified dip across the South instead of remaining relatively flat.

Here's a look at the snow potential in the North this weekend. (FOX Weather)

Because this low-pressure system will be stronger and farther south than previous storms, it will generate widespread rain on its eastern side as it tracks northward toward the Northeast. This will significantly limit, but not completely eliminate, the potential for snow.

Timeline:

For New York City, the same cold front fueling severe storms in the South could hold together as it moves north, the FOX Forecast Center said. Some computer forecast models even suggest moderate warming could lead to scattered thunderstorms, a complete 180 degrees from the wintry conditions seen earlier in the week.

Saturday night: Rain. Low around 37. The chance of precipitation is 100%.

Storms move into the East on Sunday. (FOX Weather)

Sunday: Rain. High near 46. The chance of precipitation is 100%.

Sunday night: A chance of rain before 10 p.m., then a chance of snow between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Blustery. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

What they're saying:

"Later on Saturday into Sunday, another rain/snow mix comes to us in the Tri-State region," Woods said. "That looks like a pretty solid storm as well."

FOX Weather LIVE updates

NYC weather radar

Click HERE for more information.