Wintry mix expected this weekend in NYC; parts of NJ could get 3+ inches of snow

Mother Nature is expected to make a triumphant return this weekend to New York City, with snow and rain both in the forecast.

The seemingly endless cycle of snow, torrential rain and disruptive weather will continue through Sunday, with some snow to a wintry mix for some areas on Saturday before changing over to rain through the night.

Here's what we know about another powerful storm that will impact the country this weekend. (FOX Weather)

Some computer forecast models even suggest moderate warming could lead to scattered thunderstorms, a complete 180 degrees from the wintry conditions seen earlier in the week.

Here's a look at the weather forecast timeline and projected snow totals for this weekend.

Timeline:

Unlike the previous storms this week, the weekend storm will rapidly strengthen over the Deep South rather than waiting until it nears the East Coast, the FOX Forecast Center said. The jet stream, which has been guiding each winter storm, will take on a more amplified dip across the South instead of remaining relatively flat.

Here's a look at the snow forecast in the North this weekend. (FOX Weather)

Because this low-pressure system will be stronger and farther south than previous storms, it will generate widespread rain on its eastern side as it tracks northward toward the Northeast.

This will significantly limit, but not completely eliminate, the potential for snow.

Saturday: Snow likely between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., then rain and snow. High near 40. The chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday night: Rain and snow, becoming all rain after 7 p.m. The temperature will rise to around 41 by 5 a.m. The chance of precipitation is 100%.

Sunday: Rain. High near 51. The chance of precipitation is 100%.

Storms move into the East on Sunday. (FOX Weather)

Sunday night: A 40% chance of rain before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy.

Local perspective:

FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods says from the late afternoon on Saturday into the evening, parts of New York City and central Jersey should see between a coating and an inch of snow.

However, parts of northern Jersey and the lower Hudson Valley could see between 2 and 4 inches of snow.

What they're saying:

"At lunchtime (Saturday), we got snow making a comeback for us here in the Tri-State for a short while," Woods said. "Looks like light to moderate snow setting up, and then it shifts to the north and east. And then, we bring in the warmer temperatures that changes to rain from the overnight hours Saturday into Sunday. But Sunday looks like it's going to be a wet one."

What's next:

The NOAA's Climate Prediction Center's Hazards Outlook map shows a "slight risk of heavy snow for portions of the Appalachians, Southeast, and the Mid-Atlantic" on Thursday, Feb 20.

