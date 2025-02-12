Snow totals: Here's how much fell overnight in NY, NJ, CT
NEW YORK - Parts of New Jersey, New York and Connecticut were blanketed with snow overnight.
Check below to find out how much snow your area recorded, according to the National Weather Service.
Tri-State area snow totals
By the numbers:
NY snow totals
Nassau County
- East Meadow: 1.6 in.
- Merrick: 2.4 in.
- Plainview: 1.2 in.
- Sea Cliff: 1.6 in.
- Seaford: 1.4 in.
New York (Manhattan) County
- Central Park: 1.5 in.
- Fordham: 1.3 in.
Queens County
- JFK Airport: 1.8 in.
- LaGuardia: 1.5 in.
- Little Neck: 1.7 in.
Rockland County
- Stony Point: 0.5 in.
Suffolk County
- Babylon: 2.8 in.
- Center Moriches: 2.6 in.
- Centereach: 2.3 in.
- Centerport: 2.0 in.
- Commack: 3.0 in.
- Deer Park: 2.2 in.
- East Quogue: 2.5 in.
- Islip: 2.8 in.
- Islip Airport: 1.9 in.
- Kings Park: 2.3 in.
- Middle Island: 3.0 in.
- North Babylon: 3.2 in.
- Poquott: 2.3 in.
- Sayville: 3.1 in.
- Upton: 2.5 in.
Westchester County
- Croton-on-Hudson: 0.5 in.
NJ snow totals
Bergen County
- Fair Lawn: 1.1 in.
- River Edge: 0.5 in.
- River Vale: 1.3 in.
Hudson County
- Hoboken: 1.6 in.
Passaic County
- West Milford: 0.6 in.
Union County
- Clark: 1.3 in.
- Newark Airport: 1.5 in.
- Westfield: 2.0 in.
CT snow totals
Fairfield County
- Bethel: 0.5 in.
- Bridgeport: 2.0 in.
- Norwalk: 1.5 in.
- Ridgefield: 0.8 in.
- Shelton: 2.9 in.
- Southport: 2.8 in.
- Stamford: 1.5 in.
Middlesex County
- Clinton: 1.4 in.
- Durham: 0.5 in.
- Middlefield: 0.8 in.
New Haven County
- Guilford: 2.0 in.
- Hamden: .3 in.
- Madison: 1.5 in.
- Meriden: 0.2 in.
New London County
- East Lyme: 2.5 in.
- Groton: 1.8 in.
- Lebanon: 0.5 in.
- New London: 1.7 in.
- Niantic: 2.0 in.
- Norwich: 0.3 in.
- Old Lyme: 1.5 in.
- Pawcatuck: 2.5 in.
The Source: This article uses information from the National Weather Service.