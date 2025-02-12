Snow totals: Here's how much fell overnight in NY, NJ, CT

The Brief Parts of the Tri-State area were blanketed with snow overnight. The National Weather Service released totals for parts of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.



Parts of New Jersey, New York and Connecticut were blanketed with snow overnight.

JUMP TO: NEW YORK l NEW JERSEY l CONNECTICUT

Check below to find out how much snow your area recorded, according to the National Weather Service.

Tri-State area snow totals

By the numbers:

Nassau County

East Meadow: 1.6 in.

Merrick: 2.4 in.

Plainview: 1.2 in.

Sea Cliff: 1.6 in.

Seaford: 1.4 in.

New York (Manhattan) County

Central Park: 1.5 in.

Fordham: 1.3 in.

Queens County

JFK Airport: 1.8 in.

LaGuardia: 1.5 in.

Little Neck: 1.7 in.

Rockland County

Stony Point: 0.5 in.

Suffolk County

Babylon: 2.8 in.

Center Moriches: 2.6 in.

Centereach: 2.3 in.

Centerport: 2.0 in.

Commack: 3.0 in.

Deer Park: 2.2 in.

East Quogue: 2.5 in.

Islip: 2.8 in.

Islip Airport: 1.9 in.

Kings Park: 2.3 in.

Middle Island: 3.0 in.

North Babylon: 3.2 in.

Poquott: 2.3 in.

Sayville: 3.1 in.

Upton: 2.5 in.

Westchester County

Croton-on-Hudson: 0.5 in.

Bergen County

Fair Lawn: 1.1 in.

River Edge: 0.5 in.

River Vale: 1.3 in.

Hudson County

Hoboken: 1.6 in.

Passaic County

West Milford: 0.6 in.

Union County

Clark: 1.3 in.

Newark Airport: 1.5 in.

Westfield: 2.0 in.

Fairfield County

Bethel: 0.5 in.

Bridgeport: 2.0 in.

Norwalk: 1.5 in.

Ridgefield: 0.8 in.

Shelton: 2.9 in.

Southport: 2.8 in.

Stamford: 1.5 in.

Middlesex County

Clinton: 1.4 in.

Durham: 0.5 in.

Middlefield: 0.8 in.

New Haven County

Guilford: 2.0 in.

Hamden: .3 in.

Madison: 1.5 in.

Meriden: 0.2 in.

New London County

East Lyme: 2.5 in.

Groton: 1.8 in.

Lebanon: 0.5 in.

New London: 1.7 in.

Niantic: 2.0 in.

Norwich: 0.3 in.

Old Lyme: 1.5 in.

Pawcatuck: 2.5 in.