Snow totals: Here's how much fell overnight in NY, NJ, CT

By
Published  February 12, 2025 8:20am EST
New York City
The Brief

    • Parts of the Tri-State area were blanketed with snow overnight.
    • The National Weather Service released totals for parts of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

NEW YORK - Parts of New Jersey, New York and Connecticut were blanketed with snow overnight.

JUMP TO: NEW YORK l NEW JERSEY l CONNECTICUT

Check below to find out how much snow your area recorded, according to the National Weather Service.

Tri-State area snow totals

By the numbers:

NY snow totals

Nassau County

  • East Meadow: 1.6 in.
  • Merrick: 2.4 in.   
  • Plainview: 1.2 in.
  • Sea Cliff: 1.6 in.
  • Seaford: 1.4 in.

New York (Manhattan) County

  • Central Park: 1.5 in.
  • Fordham: 1.3 in.

Queens County

  • JFK Airport: 1.8 in.
  • LaGuardia: 1.5 in.
  • Little Neck: 1.7 in.

Rockland County

  • Stony Point: 0.5 in.

Suffolk County

  • Babylon: 2.8 in.
  • Center Moriches: 2.6 in.
  • Centereach: 2.3 in.   
  • Centerport: 2.0 in.
  • Commack: 3.0 in.
  • Deer Park: 2.2 in.
  • East Quogue: 2.5 in.   
  • Islip: 2.8 in.   
  • Islip Airport: 1.9 in.   
  • Kings Park: 2.3 in.   
  • Middle Island: 3.0 in.   
  • North Babylon: 3.2 in.   
  • Poquott: 2.3 in.   
  • Sayville: 3.1 in.   
  • Upton: 2.5 in.   

Westchester County

  • Croton-on-Hudson: 0.5 in.

NJ snow totals

Bergen County

  • Fair Lawn: 1.1 in.
  • River Edge: 0.5 in.
  • River Vale: 1.3 in.

Hudson County

  • Hoboken: 1.6 in.

Passaic County

  • West Milford: 0.6 in.

Union County

  • Clark: 1.3 in.
  • Newark Airport: 1.5 in.
  • Westfield: 2.0 in.

CT snow totals

Fairfield County

  • Bethel: 0.5 in.
  • Bridgeport: 2.0 in.
  • Norwalk: 1.5 in.
  • Ridgefield: 0.8 in.
  • Shelton: 2.9 in.
  • Southport: 2.8 in.
  • Stamford: 1.5 in.

Middlesex County

  • Clinton: 1.4 in.
  • Durham: 0.5 in.
  • Middlefield: 0.8 in.

New Haven County

  • Guilford: 2.0 in.
  • Hamden: .3 in.
  • Madison: 1.5 in.
  • Meriden: 0.2 in.

New London County

  • East Lyme: 2.5 in.
  • Groton: 1.8 in.
  • Lebanon: 0.5 in.
  • New London: 1.7 in.
  • Niantic: 2.0 in.
  • Norwich: 0.3 in.
  • Old Lyme: 1.5 in.
  • Pawcatuck: 2.5 in.

The Source: This article uses information from the National Weather Service. 

New York CityWinter Weather