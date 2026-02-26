Another winter storm could bring more snow to NYC, NJ, CT next week

The Brief Forecast models show another potential winter storm targeting the Northeast early next week. Accumulating snow is possible for the New York City area if the storm track aligns. Confidence remains low, but some models suggest measurable snowfall along the I-95 corridor.



With snow piles still lining streets across the Tri-State area after this week’s historic storm, attention is already shifting to the next potential round of winter weather for New York City.

When is it going to snow?

What we know:

The FOX Forecast Center is monitoring a developing system that could track from the Midwest into the Northeast early next week.

Long-range models show the possibility of accumulating snow stretching from the Ohio Valley into parts of the I-95 corridor, including New York City, northern New Jersey and portions of Connecticut.

Weekend winter storm overview (FOX Weather)

Some model scenarios indicate several inches of snowfall are possible if enough cold air remains in place and the storm tracks far enough north.

What could determine snow totals

Local perspective:

The eventual track of the storm and the availability of cold air will be critical.

If the system strengthens and moves along a favorable path, portions of the Tri-State area could see measurable snow accumulation. A shift south could limit totals, while a warmer track could introduce mixed precipitation instead.

The possible amount of snow in the north (FOX Weather)

At this range, meteorologists caution that forecast confidence is still low, and details such as timing and exact snowfall amounts will likely change in the coming days.

What's next:

Forecast models will continue to refine the track and intensity of the early March storm over the next several days. Residents across New York City, New Jersey and Connecticut are encouraged to monitor updates as confidence increases.

