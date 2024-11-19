When will 'significant' rain arrive in NYC? Forecast, latest drought map
NEW YORK CITY - A Drought Warning was issued for New York City on Monday, but significant rain is forecast to arrive toward the end of the workweek amid what has been the driest fall on record.
JUMP TO: CONSERVING WATER l COUNTIES UNDER WARNING l DROUGHT MAP
A major storm system will develop starting Wednesday and track east that night. The National Weather Service says to expect rain mainly after 10 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 100%.
The system is expected to bring downpours that will be spread out over several days. Thursday will see a 60% chance of rain. Between 1 and 2 inches of total rain are likely in some spots. There is also a potential for localized snow accumulation in Upstate New York.
Rain and snow forecast through Saturday. (FOX Weather)
New York City hasn’t received a quarter-inch of rain in a day since Sept. 29. Just 0.01 inches (0.02 cm) of rain fell last month in Central Park, where October normally brings about 4.4 inches (11.2 cm) of precipitation, National Weather Service records show.
City Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Rohit Aggarwala said it was the driest October in over 150 years of records.
Weather forecast snow storm
Featured
The dry weather prompted New York City Mayor Eric Adams to elevate the city's Drought Watch to a Drought Warning on Monday. The last drought warning in New York City was issued in January 2002. He called on New Yorkers to conserve water.
How to conserve water
- Reuse water collected in rain barrels, dehumidifiers or air conditioners to water plants.
- Use a broom, not a hose, to clean driveways and sidewalks.
- Fix leaking pipes, fixtures, toilets, hoses and faucets.
- Wash only full loads of dishes and laundry.
- Take shorter showers or fill the bathtub partly.
- Install water-saving plumbing fixtures.
- Don’t run the tap to make water hot or cold.
- Wash cars less frequently.
Counties under drought warning
- Bronx
- Delaware
- Dutchess
- Greene
- Kings
- New York
- Orange
- Putnam
- Queens
- Richmond
- Rockland
- Schoharie
- Sullivan
- Ulster
- Westchester
Drought map
Click HERE for more information.