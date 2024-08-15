Hurricane Ernesto path: When to expect rip currents, high surf at NYC area beaches

Even with Hurricane Ernesto passing several hundred miles off the U.S. East Coast, beaches in the NYC area are expecting an increase in rip currents and surf that could make ocean ventures dangerous through the weekend.

"It's still sending in a lot of wave action, so that's something we still need to kind of watch closely," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said.

Significant troughing off the East Coast has long been expected to act as a barrier, keeping the hurricane from making a direct strike on the U.S., but not far enough away to prevent indirect impacts from reaching the shoreline.

"What are now only 2 foot waves we'll get up to the 6-8 foot range as we head through the weekend," Woods said.

The threat is considered significant enough that the National Hurricane Center is warning about the dangers in its advisories.

"Even though Ernesto is forecast to remain well offshore of the U.S. East Coast, swells generated by the storm are expected to reach the area late this week and into the weekend. Beachgoers should be aware of a significant risk of life-threatening surf and rip currents, and stay out of the water if advised by lifeguards," NHC forecasters stated.

According to the latest advisory from the NHC , Hurricane Ernesto was located less than 600 miles south-southwest of Bermuda and was moving off to the north.

Hurricane Ernesto has maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, and the NHC says the Category 1 hurricane will continue to strengthen and could become a major hurricane (Category 3 or higher) by Friday.

According to the NHC, the Bermuda Weather Service has issued a Hurricane Warning for Bermuda.

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, and is typically issued about 36 hours before the impacts from a potential hurricane arrive.

The NHC said Ernesto is expected to produce rainfall accumulations between 4 to 8 inches, with locally higher amounts of up to a foot of rain.

