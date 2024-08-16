Will Hurricane Ernesto impact NYC this weekend? Latest path, forecast

Hurricane Ernesto is expected to approach Bermuda later today and bring strong winds, a dangerous storm surge and life-threatening flooding. But will it impact the NYC area this weekend?

Ernesto's maximum sustained winds are 100 mph, making it a Category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

"Some strengthening is forecast during the next day or so, and Ernesto is forecast to be a large hurricane near Bermuda on Saturday and maintain hurricane strength through the weekend," the NHC said.

A look at the forecast track of spaghetti plots for Hurricane Ernesto. (FOX Weather)

Here's everything you need to know about Hurricane Ernesto, including its location, latest path, and impacts for Bermuda and NYC.

Tracking Hurricane Ernesto. (FOX Weather)

According to the latest advisory from the NHC, Hurricane Ernesto was located about 300 miles south-southwest of Bermuda and was moving in a north-northeast trajectory.

The Category 2 hurricane's latest threat to Bermuda comes after the strengthening storm slammed portions of the Caribbean just days ago as a strong tropical storm.

This graphic shows the forecast track of Hurricane Ernesto. (FOX Weather)

The U.S. territories of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands felt the full force of the storm, including numerous reports of flash flooding, water rescues, power outages and damage to homes and infrastructure.

According to the latest information from the NHC, Ernesto is expected to bring gusty winds and the potential for flooding rain.

This graphic shows the Hurricane Warning in effect for Bermuda because of Hurricane Ernesto. (FOX Weather)

The Bermuda Weather Service has issued a Hurricane Warning for Bermuda. A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, and is typically issued about 36 hours before the impacts from a potential hurricane arrive.

The NHC said Ernesto is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 6-12 inches in Bermuda, with isolated maximum amounts of up to 15 inches. This rainfall will likely result in considerable life-threatening flash flooding, the NHC warned.

At this time, it doesn't appear Ernesto will directly impact the mainland U.S.

However, large swells generated by Ernesto are expected to reach the East Coast late this week and into the weekend. The large waves will likely cause life-threatening surf and rip currents at beaches.

Expected wave height forecast. (FOX Weather)

"Swells generated by Ernesto are affecting portions of the Turks and Caicos Islands, the Bahamas, and Bermuda. Swells are expected to spread up the east coast of the United States today and continue into the weekend, and could reach portions of Atlantic Canada by late Saturday," the NHC said Friday. "These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions."

Storm in Puerto Rico

The U.S. territories of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands have been blasted by the effects of then-Tropical Storm Ernesto as the storm moved across the region Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

Numerous Flash Flood Warnings were issued across Puerto Rico, including in San Juan, where FOX Weather Correspondent Nicole Valdes was hunkering down and gathering information on how the storm impacted the island.

