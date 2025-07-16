NYC storm, flash flooding threat grows amid possible heat wave this week

The Brief New York City faces another storm threat on Wednesday amid a possible heat wave. The heat and humidity are expected to last through the week. "We'll keep it kind of steamy and potentially stormy as we go through the day tomorrow," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said.



New York City could be in play for another heat wave this week, with the potential for more heavy rain, storms and flash flooding due to the hot and humid conditions.

While the threat of scattered showers and storms is mostly expected on Wednesday for parts of northwest New Jersey, FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods says the Big Apple won't be totally out of the clear.

"A little bit of that does bleed into the metro area, so we're likely to see at least a few quick showers later this evening and into tonight, and then we'll keep it kind of steamy and potentially stormy as we go through the day tomorrow," Woods said.

JUMP TO:

Timeline:

A heat advisory, as well as an air quality alert, is in effect for New York City. Flood watches are also in place for parts of northwest New Jersey:

Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77.

Local perspective:

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), New York City is under the "marginal" category for flash flood risk, which is defined as "isolated flash floods possible." The yellow-shaded area below presents the "greatest risk of flash flooding", the agency says.

Here's what the agency highlights for Wednesday evening into tonight:

Photo credit: The National Weather Service.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop this evening and into tonight.

Storms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall, with rates near 1-2" per hour possible.

Localized rainfall amounts near 2-4" possible.

What's next:

The heat and humidity will be "hanging out for a bit," Woods says:

Thursday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 78.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

What we don't know:

The NWS says if more sunshine happens on Thursday, heat index values could reach 105 degrees across northeast New Jersey.

Click HERE for more information.