NYC gets a taste of fall: Weather outlook, pumpkin spice preview and more

Summer isn’t over yet, but NYC is getting a little taste of what’s to come with low morning temperatures feeling more like fall this week – just in time for the release of seasonal pumpkin spice drinks.

Here's an early preview of fall 2024 in NYC, including when the season begins, the weather we should expect, and of course – pumpkin spice!

This year, the autumnal equinox happens at 8:43 a.m. ET on Sept. 22. This is the start of astronomical fall.

Meteorological fall begins on Sept. 1 and makes it easier to keep seasonal weather records.

Fall is a transition season, meaning the hot weather pattern of summer begins to change to the cold weather pattern of winter. The result can be large fluctuations in temperatures, severe weather and the first snows of the season.

According to NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, much of the country will likely experience a warm and dry autumn.

Today's sunset: NYC schedule

Each day, the sunrise begins later, while the sunset ends earlier.

As the temperatures start to dip, it may be good news that pumpkin spice latte lovers could soon get their chilly hands around the warm, fall-favorite beverage.

When is pumpkin spice at Starbucks?

According to food influencer Mark Vayntraub, who runs the popular @markie_devo Instagram account, the first half of Starbucks's fall 2024 menu is speculated to launch on Thursday.

Note that the company has not confirmed the launch date nor its official fall menu. Vayntraub cites the "awesome people who work at Starbucks" for the leak.

Included in the speculated phase one of the Starbucks fall menu are:

Pumpkin Spiced Latte

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Iced Apple Crisp Cream Chai (New)

Vanilla Raccoon Cake Pops (New)

The second half of the menu is speculated to launch Sept. 19, according to Vayntraub's Instagram. These are all new food and beverages:

Iced Pecan Crunch Latte Oatmilk

Salted Pecan Cream Cold Foam

Mummy Cookies.

Last year, the Starbucks fall menu returned on Aug. 24. The chain's iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte was first introduced in 2003, with hundreds of millions sold since its launch. And it has produced a huge — and growing — industry of imitators flecked with cinnamon, nutmeg and clove. There are pumpkin spice Oreos, protein drinks, craft beers, cereals and even Spam!

Oreo's Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookies will be available on August 15.

Does Dunkin' have pumpkin spice yet?

Dunkin' typically announces its fall menu in August as well.

Last year, Dunkin' brought back its Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte on Aug. 16, five weeks before the first day of autumn.

