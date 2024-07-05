NYC air quality: July 4th fireworks haze impacting conditions – LIVE MAP

The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks show in NYC lit up the skies over the Hudson River, leaving behind a haze that's causing air quality concerns for Friday.

Why is the air quality bad today

"We have the haze and the smoke, it was leftovers from the fireworks yesterday," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said.

Woods, though, says the air quality will get better with time – "This does happen sometimes after the big fireworks shows."

NYC air quality today: LIVE MAP

This map from AirNow.gov shows the current air quality in the New York City area. Click here if you're having trouble viewing the embedded map.

Air quality index NYC

For today's air quality index forecast for New York state, click HERE.

To check the air quality in your area, click HERE.