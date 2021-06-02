Water main breaks, sidewalk collapses in Brooklyn

City workers responded to a water main break in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning. Part of a sidewalk on the east side of Fourth Avenue near St. Mark's Place in Boerum Hill collapsed.

Video from SkyFOX shows gushing brown water flooding a part of the roadway, which was shut down, in front of a bar, a pizzeria, a dry cleaner, and a convenience store.

Authorities evacuated several buildings on the block because of flooded basements and a power outage, the FDNY said. The utility companies have been notified, the department said.

A crew from the Department of Environmental Protection, which manages the city's water supply, was on the scene to investigate the break and stop the water flow.

