Water main breaks, sidewalk collapses in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - City workers responded to a water main break in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning. Part of a sidewalk on the east side of Fourth Avenue near St. Mark's Place in Boerum Hill collapsed.
Video from SkyFOX shows gushing brown water flooding a part of the roadway, which was shut down, in front of a bar, a pizzeria, a dry cleaner, and a convenience store.
Authorities evacuated several buildings on the block because of flooded basements and a power outage, the FDNY said. The utility companies have been notified, the department said.
A crew from the Department of Environmental Protection, which manages the city's water supply, was on the scene to investigate the break and stop the water flow.
