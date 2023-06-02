Watch: Shimmering school of bluefish seen migrating off Long Island coast

A drone captured mesmerizing footage of a school of bluefish swimming off the coast of Long Island, New York, on Thursday.

The blue, shimmering fish looked almost otherworldly as they swam through the water near Water Mill.

Bluefish migrate seasonally, moving north in spring and summer as water temperatures rise, and then south in autumn and winter to waters in the South Atlantic Bight, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

FILE - Still image taken from drone footage showing migrating bluefish off Long Island coast on June 1. (Joanna Steidle via Storyful)

"The season has started here in New York and larger predators such as sharks are on their way!" said Joanna Steidle, a local photographer who recorded the video.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. Storyful contributed to this report.