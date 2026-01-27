Want to retire in the NYC area? Study reveals if that's a good idea

article

The Brief A new study ranks the best and worst states to retire in this year. New York was in the bottom 10 states, while New Jersey was in the bottom 20. Wyoming was named the best state for retirees.



Retirement looks different for everyone. Some people picture life on the beach, while others hope to spend quality time at home with their loved ones.

What if you decided to retire in the New York City area? A new study shows just how far your money will go.

What we know:

New York was ranked No. 45 in a list of the "Best and Worst States to Retire in 2026," while New Jersey grabbed the 35th spot.

State rankings were determined based on financial factors, like tax rates and the cost of living, as well as lifestyle factors, such as access to quality medical care and fun activities.

Here's how New York and New Jersey compare:

New York

45th overall

50th in affordability

12th in quality of life

12th in health care

New Jersey

35th overall

45th in affordability

30th in quality of life

9th in health care

Best and worst retirement states

Big picture view:

Wyoming was named the best state for retirement mostly thanks to its affordability, while Kentucky landed at the bottom of the list for retirees.

Top 5 states to retire

Wyoming Florida South Dakota Colorado Minnesota

5 worst states to retire

Kentucky Oklahoma Mississippi West Virginia Hawaii

What they're saying:

"Retirement is supposed to be relaxing, but it can also be incredibly stressful given that it typically puts people on a fixed income, which may not be enough for them to live comfortably. As a result, the best states for retirees are those that have low taxes and a low cost of living to help retirees’ budgets stretch as far as possible. Having access to excellent medical care and homemaking services is also crucial, especially for people who don’t plan to retire in close proximity to their families," said Chip Lupo, a WalletHub analyst.