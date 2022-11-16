Violent NYC carjackers stealing cars at gunpoint

The NYPD is looking for armed carjackers who have hit at least four times across Brooklyn and Queens.

Detectives have linked incidents that took place over a two-week period last month.

In the first case happened just before 5 a.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the intersection of 194th St. and 112th Ave. in the St. Albans section of Queens. A 27-year-old man was driving a 2013 gray Ford sedan, when a white Toyota sedan, following closely, rear-ended his car.

RELATED: Carjackings in cities like NYC jump over 200%

When he got out he was confronted by the armed men who jumped out of the Toyota. They took off with both victims, leaving the victim behind. He was not hurt.

The second carjacking took place Wednesday, October 19, 2022, around 2:15 a.m. in front of 31-21 Linden Place in Flushing. A 67-year-old man was driving a 2018 Mercedes-Benz SUV when another car rear-ended him.

After getting out of his car the victim was confronted by the men from the other car. They punched and kicked him before they jumped into the two cars and drove off. The victim said he didn't need medical help.

RELATED: Wild Manhattan carjacking in broad daylight caught on camera

The carjackers hit again on Friday, October 21, 2022, at around 2:30 a.m. in front of 1159 Elton Street in East New York, Brooklyn. A 52-year-old man was driving a 2017 Ford sedan, when a 2015 Infiniti Q50 sedan, following closely, rear-ended him.

When he got out the two men punched and kicked him and stole his phone. They took off in the two vehicles, leaving the victim behind. The victim had cuts across his body. EMS took him to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

Then on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at approximately 12:30 p.m., at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Hendrix Street in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn.

RELATED: NYPD officer hit during carjacking in the Bronx

A 40-year-old man was driving a 2017 gray BMW sedan, when a black sedan, following closely, rear-ended the victim’s car. When he got out the armed carjackers confronted him. They took off in the two cars, leaving the victim behind. He was not hurt.



Police in New York City released a video of that last carjacking in hopes that someone might recognize the two suspects.