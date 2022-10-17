NYPD officer hit during carjacking in the Bronx

A carjacking in the Bronx ended with an NYPD officer being injured, another cop opening fire, and the vehicle crashing. The four suspects remain on the loose.

It happened Sunday night near Westchester Ave. and Elder Ave. in the Soundview section just before 10:30 p.m.

The NYPD says officers responded to a report of a carjacking and came across the vehicle. They attempted to pull the car over and the driver allegedly hit the gas and ran over one of the officers.

The officer's partner opened fire on the vehicle but did not hit anyone in it.

Police found the black Mercedes crashed into a parked car a few blocks away on Elder Ave. The four people who were in the stolen car all ran away.

They are only described as males believed to be teens. They were all wearing black clothing.

The officer who was run over was hospitalized but expected to survive.