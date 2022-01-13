Wild Manhattan carjacking in broad daylight caught on camera

A wild carjacking was captured on camera in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at 54th St. and Broadway.

There were reports of a carjacking robbery of an Audi Q7. The NYPD says the carjacker pulled a Taser and demanded the car.

Video shows the suspect use the stolen luxury vehicle to push another car out of his way as an NYPD officer opens the driver's side door in an effort to stop him. The car then speeds away.

The car was ditched near Columbus Circle and the suspect reportedly ran into the subway to get away. He remains on the loose.

The NYPD officer who tried to get into the carjacked vehicle was taken to Bellevue Hospital for a hip injury. He was expected to be OK.