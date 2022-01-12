Beggars attack NYC man who refused to give money

Police in New York are on the hunt for two people who attacked and stabbed a man who refused to give them money.

The NYPD says it happened outside a CVS on Broadway in Midtown Manhattan.

A 41-year-old man was walking into the store around 8:30 p.m. on Friday when a woman asked him for money and he declined.

When the man left the store the woman and another man were waiting for him. The man threw an unknown liquid in the victim's face and started to struggle with him.

The pair fell to the ground and the attacker stabbed the victim twice in the back. He stole the man's Samsung tablet and took off with the woman down 40th St.

The victim ran away for safety and then went for treatment of the stab wounds. His condition was unknown.

The NYPD released a video of the incident in hopes that someone would help identify the attackers. It showed people calmly watching or walking by as the attack took place.