Violence at and near Staten Island school alarms parents and students

Parents are outraged after a number of fights at Susan Wagner High School on Staten Island.

On Monday afternoon, two teens — a 16-year-old and a 19-year-old — were attacked, police said. They were punched repeatedly. At one point, one of the attackers pointed a gun at one of the boys. Police said the 16-year-old told them he was pistol-whipped.

"Ensuring our students can safely travel to and from school is the top priority of both the DOE and NYPD, and this deeply disturbing incident involving two individuals from outside the school community is unacceptable," the Department of Education told FOX 5 NY in a statement. "We are working closely with the NYPD to identify the perpetrators and we are providing the victims with support."

On Tuesday, shots were fired near the high school. The NYPD said three individuals were taken into custody. A 16-year-old was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

Back in October, a fight broke out in the gym of Susan Wagner High School. School safety agents were seen getting kicked to the ground as they attempted to intervene.

But this is not the only school where violence is on the rise.

In October, six guns were found at five high schools and one middle school throughout the five boroughs. Last week, a 17-year-old student brought a gun into Urban Assembly School for Law and Justice in Brooklyn. A day later, the school did an unannounced scanning and recovered stun guns, pepper spray, and knives.

Gregory Floyd, the president of Local 237, which represents school safety agents, said the number of school safety agents has gone from about 5,000 in 2019 to about 1,800 now.

"I am afraid that somebody's going to get killed," he said.

The School Safety Division and the NYPD will be providing additional support at arrival and dismissal.