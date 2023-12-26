'Please bring him home': Search continues for emotional support dog

Carlos Vazquez has been without his beloved emotional support dog Vinny for almost a week now.



"Vinny’s everything," he said.

"I need him. I really need him." — Carlos Vazquez

The 15-month-old labradoodle came into Carlos’ life when he was needed the most but last Wednesday he got out when a pizza delivery arrived.



Since then, toys and treats have sat untouched as Carlos and his wife, Elizabeth prepare posters and enlist the help of strangers to search for Vinny.

"He slept with me every night, he got up with me in the morning and walked with me to eat breakfast," he said.

"He knew to be with me." — Carlos Vazquez

FOX 5 shared Carlos’ story in January. He was a crossing guard and suffered a traumatic brain injury after being hit by a car while on the job.



Carlos already had a prosthetic leg from a previous tragedy. He was hit by a 40-ton Mack truck while on a motorcycle back in 1985.



Vinny who is a service dog in training, helped Carlos relearn how to walk.



Professional trackers are out and trying to help find Vinny. They ask people who may spot him not to chase him.