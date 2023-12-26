Long Island family's emotional support dog Vinny found

A family on Long Island is reunited with their beloved emotional support dog, who went missing last week.

Professional pet trackers helped residents in Glen Cove find Vincenzo, also called Vinny.

"Vinny’s everything." — Carlos Vazquez

The Glen Cove community spent a total of approximately 30 hours over this past week looking for him, according to Kelly Brach of Professional Pet Trackers. The pooch was found using cameras and traps, she said.

"This was truly one of those cases where it took a village," she told FOX 5 NY's Jodi Goldberg.

Vinny, the 15-month-old labradoodle, came into Carlos Vazquez's life when he was needed the most, but last Wednesday he got out when a pizza delivery arrived.

FOX 5 NY shared Carlos’ story in January. He was working as a crossing guard when he suffered a traumatic brain injury after being hit by a car.



Carlos already had a prosthetic leg from a previous tragedy. He was hit by a 40-ton Mack truck while on a motorcycle back in 1985.



Vinny, who is a service dog in training, helped Carlos relearn how to walk.