Video shows man hanging large swastika in subway station

The NYPD released security camera video footage showing a man plastering a swastika on an elevator inside a subway station on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

The video shows the man fashioning the swastika out of MTA service advisory flyers at the 96 Street Station for the Nos. 1, 2, and 3 lines at about 6:20 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2019, police said.

Police hope someone recognizes the man, who is "sought in connection with an aggravated harassment incident."

This incident comes amid a disturbing spike in anti-Semitic acts in the New York area.

If you have any information that could help police, you can contact Crime Stoppers: 800-577-8477 (English), 888-577-4782 (Español), nypdcrimestoppers.com, @NYPDTips (Twitter).