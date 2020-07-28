Video shows gunman open fire inside Staten Island deli; 1 killed

The NYPD released video footage from security cameras showing a man open fire inside a deli on Staten Island last week. The gunman killed one person in the shooting, which unfolded at about 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, police said.

The video shows the gunman passing a worker in an aisle at the Holland Deli in Arlington, turning around, and firing toward the back of the store.

The video shows the worker ducking just as the gunman fires, hitting an object that bursts, sending liquid spraying onto the worker and beverage cooler.

Kaseem Scott, 25, of Staten Island, suffered a fatal gunshot wound to his chest, the NYPD said.

"The victim was removed to Richmond University Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased," police said in a release. "There are no arrests at this time and the investigation is ongoing."

The Daily News reported that Scott was released from prison just days earlier and may have been targeted because of his past. (An inmate with the same name and age was granted conditional release on July 16, according to a state database.)

Gun violence has skyrocketed in New York City this year. Murders are up 23% in the first half of 2020 compared to the same period a year ago.