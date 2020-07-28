Police release video of wild shooting on Upper West Side

The NYPD has released video of a deadly shooting earlier this month on the Upper West Side.

Police want to find the suspects seen opening fire in the area of West 105th Street and Columbus Avenue on July 9 at about 3:16 a.m.

A 29-year-old man was shot in the chest and killed, according to police.

The video shows three suspects with guns running out of a black sedan. The men discharge their weapons and then run back to the vehicle being driven by a fourth person.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting contact them at the NYPD Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS or online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com or via Twitter @NYPDNews.

Gun violence has skyrocketed in New York City. Since July 19, murders were up 24 percent in the city while shootings were up 69% from the same time period a year earlier.

