Video of suspect who pushed man onto subway tracks in Fulton Street Station

Video of the suspect who shoved a man from behind onto subway tracks in Lower Manhattan was released by police.

Cops were searching for the man seen entering the Fulton Street subway station on Jan,. 23. At about 11:30 a.m., he approached a 62-year-old man and pushed him onto the roadbed of the southbound A train as it entered the station, said police.

The victim managed to move into a space under the platform, likely avoiding a tragedy. But, according to police, a portion of the train did strike the victim injuring his left leg. He suffered pain and bruising.

The victim climbed out of the roadbed and not the platform. EMS rushed him to New York Downtown Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect fled on foot.

Investigators said the suspect appeared to be in his 20s and was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

The shocking crime came as the city grappled with another tragic subway push. A week earlier a homeless man shoved Michelle Go to her death.

According to the NYPD, 461 felony assaults and eight homicides were reported throughout the subway system last year.