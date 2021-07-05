VIDEO: Man trying to board bus with electric scooter punches driver

The NYPD released a video from a security camera inside an MTA bus showing someone attacking the driver during an argument on Staten Island. Police are hoping the video will help identify the attacker.

The attacker tried to board a bus on the SIM10 route at the intersection of Fingerboard Road and Narrows Road South in the Concord section at about 6:18 a.m. on May 10, police said. He was carrying a folded electric scooter.

He and the driver then got into a "verbal dispute," the NYPD said.

The video shows the person with the scooter punching the driver in the head and then stepping off the bus.

Police said he then rode away on the scooter.

EMS brought the 46-year-old driver to Staten Island University Hospital to be treated for pain and swelling in his face, the NYPD said.

Police said the video shows that the attacker had a helmet with a "distinctive design" clipped to his backpack.

If you have any information, you can contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477 (English), 888-577-4782 (Español), CrimeStoppers.NYPDonline.org , or Twitter @NYPDTips .

