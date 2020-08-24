Video conferencing company Zoom experiencing outages

article

Outages were reported Monday morning by users of the video conferencing software Zoom.

Zoom has apologized for the inconvenience and said it is investigating the issue.

According to Down Detector — an organization that tracks digital service disruptions — the first reports of the outage came in at 7:40 a.m. ET.

One hour later, more than 6,000 other complaints had been filed.

Most of the problems appear to occur at the log-in screen. But customers have also mentioned issues with the website and server connection.

Down Detector’s outage map shows the East Coast and Midwest as the primary problem areas in the United States. The United Kingdom also appears to be another hot spot, the map shows.

Zoom was founded in 2011, but rose to prominence in the spring amid the lockdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many employers use the software to conduct business remotely and schools have turned to Zoom to facilitate virtual classroom efforts.

This story was reported from Atlanta.