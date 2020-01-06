VIDEO: Brushfire devastation on Australia's Kangaroo Island

Aerial footage showed the extent of destruction caused by an out-of-control bushfire that swept Kangaroo Island in South Australia on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.

The video, posted to Facebook on Jan. 5 by South Australia Premier Steven Marshall, showed scorched bushland and buildings destroyed in the fire that killed two people.

Kangaroo Island Mayor Michael Pengilly said "more or less half" of the land on the island had been burned in the blaze, according to reports.

The Adelaide Advertiser quoted Country Fire Service chief officer Mark Jones as saying the fire was "virtually unstoppable."