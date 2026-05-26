US men's national team reveals World Cup roster: Here's the full list
NEW YORK CITY - U.S. Soccer finally revealed the 26 men who will represent the United States in the 2026 FIFA World Cup during a first-ever live fan event at Manhattan’s Pier 17.
What we know:
When head coach Mauricio Pochettino announced the final names on Tuesday, he dropped some shockers that will have fans buzzing all over the country. Here is everything you need to know about the big reveal.
Official 2026 U.S. Men's National Team Roster
Goalkeepers:
- Matt Turner (New England Revolution)
- Matt Freese (New York City FC)
- Chris Brady (Chicago Fire)
Center backs:
- Chris Richards (Crystal Palace)
- Tim Ream (Charlotte FC)
- Mark McKenzie (Toulouse)
- Auston Trusty (Celtic)
- Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati)
- Antonee Robinson (Fulham)
- Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven)
- Alex Freeman (Villarreal)
- Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach)
- Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew)
Midfielders:
- Tyler Adams (Bournemouth)
- Weston McKennie (Juventus)
- Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders)
- Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps)
Forwards:
- Christian Pulisic (AC Milan)
- Tim Weah (Juventus)
- Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven)
- Gio Reyna (Borussia Mönchengladbach)
- Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United)
- Alejandro Zendejas (Club América)
- Folarin Balogun (Monaco)
- Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven)
- Haji Wright (Coventry City)
Shocking decisions
Dig deeper:
The name that has social media on fire right now is Gio Reyna, who hasn't played much for his club team in Germany this year. He was involved in some major off-the-field drama during the last World Cup in 2022.
Pochettino also surprised everyone by bringing only four experienced midfielders, including 25-year-old Sebastian Berhalter, who is the son of the former U.S. head coach, Gregg Berhalter.
A name that unexpectedly didn't make the roster this year was 22-year-old Diego Luna, who has become a massive fan favorite. He has reportedly been dealing with a muscle injury.
Local stars
Local perspective:
From Brooklyn-born attackers and Long Island defenders right here in New York, down the turnpike to the gritty playmakers out of the Philadelphia area, here are the local stars you need to be cheering for.
- Matt Turner: Born in Park Ridge, New Jersey
- Matt Freese: Born in Wayne, Pennsylvania; plays for New York City FC and played on the Philadelphia Union youth team
- Mark McKenzie: Born in the Bronx and played for the Philadelphia Union youth team
- Joe Scally: Born in Lake Grove, New York, and played for NYCFC
- Tyler Adams: Born in Wappinger, New York and played for the NY Red Bulls
- Christian Pulisic: Born in Hersey, Pennsylvania
- Folarin Balogun: Born in New York City
The Source: Information from this article was sourced from the USMNT 2026 World Cup Roster Reveal and previous reporting by FOX 5.