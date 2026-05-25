Registration for NYC lottery for $50 World Cup tickets closed within 3 minutes
NEW YORK - Registration for the World Cup tickets lottery that Mayor Zohran Mamdani launched is seemingly closed, after opening earlier today at 10 a.m.
Registration for $50 World Cup tickets
What we know:
The website reached its limit for daily entries within three minutes, according to a spokesperson for the mayor.
The lottery in question offers New Yorkers an opportunity to buy World Cup tickets at a significantly reduced price.
Mamdani announced earlier that the city secured 1,000 World Cup tickets for New Yorkers that will cost $50 each.
Winners will be able to buy up to two tickets each and will receive free round-trip bus transportation to MetLife Stadium.
The Source: This article includes information from the registration website.