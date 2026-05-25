Registration for NYC lottery for $50 World Cup tickets closed within 3 minutes

The Brief Registration for the World Cup tickets lottery that Mayor Zohran Mamdani launched is seemingly closed, after opening earlier today at 10 a.m. The website reached its limit for daily entries within three minutes, according to the mayor's spokesperson. Winners will be able to buy up to two tickets each and will receive free round-trip bus transportation to MetLife Stadium.



Registration for the World Cup tickets lottery that Mayor Zohran Mamdani launched is seemingly closed, after opening earlier today at 10 a.m.

Registration for $50 World Cup tickets

What we know:

The website reached its limit for daily entries within three minutes, according to a spokesperson for the mayor.

The lottery in question offers New Yorkers an opportunity to buy World Cup tickets at a significantly reduced price.

Mamdani announced earlier that the city secured 1,000 World Cup tickets for New Yorkers that will cost $50 each.

Winners will be able to buy up to two tickets each and will receive free round-trip bus transportation to MetLife Stadium.