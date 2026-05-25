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Registration for NYC lottery for $50 World Cup tickets closed within 3 minutes

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Published  May 25, 2026 10:27 AM EDT
FIFA World Cup
FOX 5 NY
NYC residents can enter lottery for $50 World Cup tickets, with 1,000 available for New Yorkers

NYC residents can enter lottery for $50 World Cup tickets, with 1,000 available for New Yorkers

New York City residents will have a chance to buy $50 tickets to select World Cup matches at MetLife Stadium through a new lottery program announced by Mayor Zohran Mamdani. Mamdani said the city has secured 1,000 affordable World Cup tickets for New Yorkers. The tickets will be split across seven matches at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey: five group-stage matches and two knockout-round matches. Each ticket will cost $50. Mamdani joked that the price is about "five lattes in NYC."

The Brief

    • Registration for the World Cup tickets lottery that Mayor Zohran Mamdani launched is seemingly closed, after opening earlier today at 10 a.m.
    • The website reached its limit for daily entries within three minutes, according to the mayor's spokesperson.
    • Winners will be able to buy up to two tickets each and will receive free round-trip bus transportation to MetLife Stadium.

NEW YORK - Registration for the World Cup tickets lottery that Mayor Zohran Mamdani launched is seemingly closed, after opening earlier today at 10 a.m.

Registration for $50 World Cup tickets

What we know:

The website reached its limit for daily entries within three minutes, according to a spokesperson for the mayor.

The lottery in question offers New Yorkers an opportunity to buy World Cup tickets at a significantly reduced price.

Mamdani announced earlier that the city secured 1,000 World Cup tickets for New Yorkers that will cost $50 each.

Winners will be able to buy up to two tickets each and will receive free round-trip bus transportation to MetLife Stadium.

The Source: This article includes information from the registration website.

FIFA World CupZohran Mamdani