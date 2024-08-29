The Brief New York topped the list with more than 30,000 vacation-related searchers recorded in June alone. Icelandair analyzed holiday-related search volumes, weather statistics, and mental health metrics across all 50 U.S. states to indicate which states were in most need of a vacation. Despite the findings, the higher costs of goods and travel due to ongoing inflation, has put a dent in some people’s plans, according to experts.



A new study has identified the top states most in need of a vacation, offering insights into which states are most eager for a break and why.

The study, conducted by IcelandAir, using data from June 2024, analyzed holiday search volumes, weather conditions, and mental health metrics to shed light on the states who may be experiencing the highest levels of stress and discomfort.

Each state was given an index score out of 150, where the lower the score, the more in need of a vacation the state was. The results showed that states with challenging weather and higher stress levels saw the most significant increases in holiday-related searches.

‘’Nature has this natural power to bring us back to the present moment, to ground us back to our roots away from our internal chatter often filled with worries and stress," Bayu Prihandito told IcelandAir in a statement. "So for our minds, nature is almost like a 'reset button', back to baseline, back to a state of calmness and peace."

New Yorkers most in need of vacation

According to the study, New York topped the list with more than 30,000 vacation-related searchers recorded in June alone.

The Empire State’s high ranking was attributed most to its poor weather conditions with an average of only 63 clear days per year. The state's mental health metrics also played a significant role. The study reported that one-third of its population suffers from stress and anxiety.

"Together, the state’s overall score of just 23/150 made it clear that New Yorkers are in desperate need of a vacation," the study wrote.

Alaska and Ohio follow closely behind in the rankings, with its residents searching for breaks due to harsh weather and high stress.

Alaska's weather score significantly impacted its high ranking, largely due to the state's extreme weather conditions. With the lowest sunshine hours of all the states, Alaskans face a long, harsh winter that contributes to their strong need for vacations.

Ohio was ranked third, due to its long stretches of overcast weather, along with its mental health data which revealed that 35% of the state’s population deals with anxiety and other mental health challenges.

Other states in the top 10 included Oregon, Washington, and Pennsylvania, driven by a mix of poor weather and mental health challenges.

Louisiana had the highest rate of mental health issues, with two in five residents suffering from anxiety or other mental health challenge

"As the pressures of daily life continue to mount, especially in states with poor weather and mental health metrics, the importance of taking time to recharge cannot be overstated," IcelandAir wrote.

Top 10 states in need of a vacation

New York Alaska Ohio Oregon Washington Texas Tennessee Florida Kentucky Pennsylvania

Finances make travel challenging for many Americans

Despite the findings, the higher costs of goods and travel due to ongoing inflation, has put a dent in some people’s plans, according to experts.

A combination of inflation, high interest rates, and the end of pandemic-tied relief, such as the moratorium on student loan payments, has led to record credit card debt, experts said earlier this year.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, Americans held $1.13 trillion on their credit cards, and aggregate household debt balances increased by $212 billion, a 1.2% rise, according to the data from the New York Federal Reserve.

"Credit card and auto loan transitions into delinquency are still rising above pre-pandemic levels," said Wilbert van der Klaauw, economic research advisor at the New York Fed. "This signals increased financial stress, especially among younger and lower-income households."

Last year, WalletHub , a personal finance website, conducted a summer travel credit card survey and learned that 3 in 5 Americans said inflation influenced their travel plans for a summer vacation, with 55% of respondents saying they planned to spend less money than they did the previous year.