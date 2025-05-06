Upper West Side residents demand action after more footage surfaces of pit bull attacks

Residents on Manhattan’s Upper West Side are demanding action over a pair of pit bulls involved in a recent violent dog attack. FOX 5 has now obtained new video allegedly showing the same dogs involved in a deadly mauling months earlier.

Neighbors say the animals — and their owner — remain free.

What we know:

In the new footage obtained by FOX 5, an anonymous sender claims the same pit bulls can be seen mauling and killing a small dog in January.

The video appears to show the dogs attacking another dog in a park, with the victim dog's owner screaming in anguish.

"His animals killed a dog in January and nothing was done," a woman told FOX 5 NY. "Same dogs. Same owner. And nothing happened."

In the most recent incident on Saturday, the same dogs allegedly attacked a 10-year-old Chihuahua mix named Penny.

"As we pass these dogs, I think the woman from behind let go of one of the dogs and the man turned around and led his other dog onto Penny, and they started attacking," said Devon Allen, one of Penny's owners.

"They picked her up from both sides, like together as a team," he said. "Seemed like they were led on to her, and he did nothing to try to stop them."

The NYPD confirmed to FOX 5 that a woman was bitten during Saturday’s chaos on Columbus Avenue and 85th Street. A male victim also came forward, telling police that the pit bull owner shoved him, snatched his phone, and threw it down the street.

Video obtained by FOX 5 appears to show the pit bull owner assaulting a Good Samaritan who was trying to help save Penny. Instead, the man is dragged by his hair into the intersection.

What we don't know:

Despite community pressure, it remains unclear whether any charges will be filed. Police have not confirmed whether the dogs are being held, investigated, or monitored. The NYPD has not publicly addressed why the pit bull owner remains free.

Penny's owners have started a Change.org petition to hold the owners of the pit bulls accountable for their dog's actions.

"It's offensive to consider that the law treats dogs merely as 'property.' To those of us who love our pets, they are family members. This isn't just about my dog, but about ensuring the safety of all pets in our community and preventing such heart-wrenching incidents from occurring again," the petition reads.