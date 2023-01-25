Second suspect arrested after woman, 74, found bound, murdered

"She was a wonderful, wonderful, wonderful lady. I have no idea, I think I'm living a very bad dream right now." — Victim's sister

A second suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to the death of a 74-year-old woman found bound and murdered on the Upper West Side, the New York City Police Department said.

According to police, Terrence Moore, 53, of Brooklyn, is charged with murder and two counts of burglary. He was arrested Tuesday around 11 p.m.

The news comes after police arrested Lashawn Mackey, 47, also of Brooklyn, over the weekend and charged him with murder, attempted murder and burglary in connection to the death of Maria Hernandez.

Hernandez was found "unconscious and unresponsive" last Wednesday inside an apartment on West 83rd Street, with her hands and feet tied, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Mackey was a temporary employee in the building and was working in the building on the day of the murder.

Speaking to FOX 5 NY prior to Mackey’s arrest, Hernandez's sister said she couldn't understand how the killing happened.

"She was a wonderful, wonderful, wonderful lady. I have no idea, I think I'm living a very bad dream right now," she said.