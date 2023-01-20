Elderly woman found dead with hands, feet tied in NYC apartment

article

The New York City Police Department says a 74-year-old woman was found dead inside her apartment with her hands and feet tied.

Police responded to a 911 call Wednesday around 9:55 p.m. inside 126 W. 83 St., apartment #3K, on the Upper West Side.

According to police, the woman, identified as Maria Hernandez, was found "unconscious and unresponsive" inside the apartment, with her hands and feet tied. There were no other obvious signs of trauma seen, police say.

Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

The incident has been deemed a homicide. There are no arrests.

The investigation remains ongoing.