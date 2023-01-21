Suspect arrested after 74-year-old woman found bound, murdered on UWS

The NYPD has announced that it has made an arrest after a 74-year-old woman was found bound and murdered on the Upper West Side.

Police say they have arrested Lashawn Mackey, 47, of Brooklyn, and charged him with murder, attempted murder, and burglary in connection to the death of Maria Hernandez on Wednesday.

Hernandez was found "unconscious and unresponsive" inside an apartment on West 83rd Street, with her hands and feet tied. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speaking to FOX 5 NY prior to the arrest, Hernandez's sister said she couldn't understand how the killing happened.

"She was a wonderful, wonderful, wonderful lady. I have no idea, I think I'm living a very bad dream right now," Hernandez's sister said.